Govt reshuffles key bureaucratic positions, appoints new MD for Utility Stores

The federal government has appointed Faisal as the new Managing Director (MD) of Utility Stores Corporation, replacing Mohammad Ali Aamir. Prior to his new role, Chaudhry served as Director General of the Secretariat Training Institute. A notification confirming his appointment has been issued.

In a series of administrative reshuffles, Grade 21 officer Adil Akbar Khan has been appointed as Senior Joint Secretary of the Water Resources Division, while Nilofar Hafeez has been posted as Joint Secretary of the Planning Division.

Additionally, Kashif Gulzar, previously an Officer on Special Duty (OSD), has been named Joint Secretary of the Commerce Division. Kamran Ahmed, who was serving as Joint Secretary of the Industries and Production Division, has been directed to report to the Establishment Division.

Azra Jamali has been transferred from the States and Frontier Regions Division to the Industries and Production Division. Haseeb Shehbaz Ameen has been posted as Section Officer in the Finance Division, and Muhammad Motasim Billah has been reassigned from the Narcotics Control Division to the National Food Security Division.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Law and Justice has appointed Raja Naeem Akbar as Senior Technical Advisor in SPS-1 on a two-year contract, effective February 12, 2025.