Govt trying to make best Hajj arrangements this year: Ayesha Ejaz

VEHARI - Assistant Director of the Ministry of Religious Affairs Islamabad Ayesha Ejaz has said that on the special instructions of the Government of Pakistan, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony is trying to make the best Hajj arrangements this year and is in constant contact with the relevant Saudi authorities to provide the best travel, accommodation and administrative facilities to the pilgrims. He appealed to the pilgrims to abide by the Pakistani and Saudi laws during the Hajj journey and take care of the dignity of Pakistan. All the staff members of the ministry are trying to facilitate and guide them. He expressed these views while addressing a one-day training session for pilgrims at Vehari District Council Hall organized by the Ministry of Religious Affairs. In the awareness seminar, Hafiz Majid Ali, Hafiz Abdul Saboor of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Abdul Hameed Bhatti from Haj Complex Multan informed 220 pilgrims from Mailsi Tehsil and 155 pilgrims from Vehari about Hajj rituals and Hajj etiquette. While the Hajj pilgrims who came to receive training appreciated the efforts of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and termed it as the best and positive step. Later, a question and answer session was held for the pilgrims, in which the master trainers gave detailed answers to the pilgrims’ questions.