Green Pakistan Initiative expands in Cholistan

Pakistan’s agricultural sector is on the brink of a major transformation with the expansion of the Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI), a program aimed at modernizing farming practices and ensuring food security. The initiative, backed by top leadership, is set to introduce corporate farming methodologies nationwide, building on the success of pilot projects conducted in Cholistan last year.

In a significant development, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir and Punjab Chief Minister will visit Cholistan on February 14, 2025, underscoring the initiative’s national importance. Their visit marks a crucial step in implementing modern agricultural infrastructure and support frameworks to boost productivity and food self-sufficiency.

A key highlight of the expansion is the inauguration of two major facilities in the Kundai area—the Smart Agri Farm and the Green Agri Mall which are expected to revolutionize agricultural technology and commerce. The Smart Agri Farm will integrate advanced farming techniques, including precision irrigation and data-driven crop management, to maximize output while minimizing resource use. Meanwhile, the Green Agri Mall will establish a direct supply chain between farmers and markets, reducing post-harvest losses and ensuring fair trade for producers.

Additionally, the AR&FC Center will be launched in Chapo village, focusing on agricultural research, sustainable resource management, and farmer education. This initiative aims to equip farmers with modern skills and knowledge, fostering long-term agricultural success.

Stakeholder engagement is a key aspect of the initiative, with the Chief Minister set to meet agricultural experts, researchers, farmers, and landowners. This collaborative approach ensures that the initiative remains grounded in the realities of local farming communities and incorporates valuable feedback for continuous improvement.

The GPI is expected to have a profound impact







