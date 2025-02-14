Deadly blast in Harnai kills 11 coal miners, injures four

At least 11 coal miners lost their lives, and four others sustained injuries in a powerful explosion in the Shahrag area of Harnai on Friday, confirmed Deputy Commissioner Hazrat Wali Kakar.

Initially, reports indicated that nine miners had been killed and six injured when an explosion struck near a vehicle carrying them. However, two of the injured later succumbed to their wounds, raising the death toll to 11.

According to local levies, the blast was caused by an explosive device, possibly an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), planted on the road. Following the incident, security forces cordoned off the area while the bodies and injured were transported to medical facilities. Some of the injured are said to be in critical condition, with arrangements underway to transfer them to Quetta for further treatment.

Shahrag, a region known for its coal mines, has witnessed multiple bomb blasts in recent times. However, officials report that the latest attack has resulted in the highest casualties compared to previous incidents.

Authorities from the mines department revealed that most of the affected miners hailed from Swat and Shangla. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Balochistan government expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and confirmed that an investigation has been launched into the explosion.