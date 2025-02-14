Harsher penalties for forced begging in Punjab

LAHORE - The Punjab government has taken a decisive step to crackdown on organised begging networks by tightening laws against the notorious beggar mafia ringleaders. In a significant move, key amendments to the anti-beggary law have been introduced in the Punjab Assembly, making forced begging a non-bailable offense. A spokesperson for the Punjab Home Department said, the Punjab Assembly’s Special Committee on Home Affairs would review key amendments to The Punjab Vagrancy Ordinance 1958. According to the proposed amendments, a ringleader forcing a single person to beg would face up to 3 years in prison and a fine of up to Rs 300,000, or both. In case of non-payment of fine, an additional 6-month imprisonment would be imposed. Similarly, a ringleader forcing multiple individuals to beg would face imprisonment from 3 to 5 years and a fine of up to 500,000 rupees, or both. A ringleader forcing children to beg would face 5 to 7 years in prison and a fine of up to Rs 700,000. Non-payment of the fine will result in an additional 1-year imprisonment. Anyone who forces a child or an adult into disability for the purpose of begging would be punished with 7 to 10 years of imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 2 million. In case of non-payment of fine, the gang leader would have to face an additional 2-year imprisonment. The law clearly states that if a convicted person repeats the offense, they would face double the punishment and fine specified in the ordinance. The spokesperson said the government of Punjab had introduced the amendments to bring professional beggars and mafia chiefs to justice. The provincial cabinet had already approved the amendments to the anti-beggary law, he said and added that significant increase in punishments and fines aims to discourage the beggar mafia.