I want to become a UFC World Champion, Bano Butt on her dreams and breaking barriers

LAHORE - Pakistani MMA fighter is more than just a rising star in combat sports – she is a symbol of resilience, ambition, and change. In a country where female fighters remain a rarity, she has broken barriers, proving that women can excel in one of the world’s most grueling sports. Having already secured gold at the IMMAF Asian Championship, Bano now sets her sights on the Olympics, the UFC, and a world title. Bano’s passion for MMA extends beyond individual success – she sees herself as a flagbearer for Pakistan on the global stage. “I want to make Pakistan proud. My dream is to win an Olympic gold, become an IMMAF World Champion, and eventually enter the UFC. My ultimate goal is to become a UFC World Champion. That is what I am fighting for,” she declared. While MMA is not yet an Olympic sport, Bano remains hopeful that one day she will have the opportunity to represent her country at the highest level. “If MMA becomes an Olympic event, I will give everything I have to bring home gold for Pakistan.” One of the defining moments of Bano’s career came when she clinched gold at the IMMAF Asian Championship, putting Pakistan on the global MMA map. “Winning gold for Pakistan at the IMMAF Asian Championship was the best moment of my career. Hearing my country’s name at the top is something I will never forget.” She credits Pakistan MMA Federation President Omar Ahmed for providing all-out support to athletes, allowing them to compete internationally without financial constraints. “I am grateful to Omar Ahmed and the Pakistan MMA Federation for supporting us. Without them, many athletes would never have the opportunity to train, compete, and showcase their skills internationally.” Despite her success, Bano’s journey has not been easy. She has had to battle societal norms and prove herself in a male-dominated sport. “Being a female fighter in Pakistan is not easy. When I started, people told me MMA wasn’t for girls. They said I should focus on something else. But I never let that stop me.”

Each time she steps into the cage, Bano fights not just for herself, but for all the young girls in Pakistan who are told they can’t do something. “I want to inspire young girls to follow their dreams. I want them to know they can break barriers and succeed in any field – including combat sports.”

While Bano has already achieved significant success, her ultimate goal remains the UFC – the pinnacle of MMA. “The UFC is the ultimate dream. That is where I want to be. I know the road is tough, but I am ready to fight for it. I will train harder, push myself to my limits, and do whatever it takes to get there. “It’s only a matter of time before a Pakistani fighter becomes a UFC Champion. And I want to be the one to bring that title home.”

For Bano, MMA is not just about fighting – it’s about self-discipline, empowerment, and inspiring change. “MMA teaches you strength—not just physically, but mentally. It gives you confidence, discipline, and the ability to overcome anything. That is why I love this sport.”