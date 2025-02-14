IGP pays tributes to police martyrs of Faisal Chowk Mall Road tragedy

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, on the occasion of the eighth anniversary of the police martyrs of the Faisal Chowk Mall Road tragedy, visited the grave of DIG Captain (Retd) Syed Ahmad Mobeen Shaheed, laid a floral wreath, and prayed for the elevation of the martyrs’ ranks. He also visited the residence of DIG Syed Ahmad Mobeen Shaheed, where he met with his mother and other family members. The IG Punjab, while paying tribute to the great sacrifice of DIG Captain (Retd) Syed Ahmad Mobeen, said that DIG Syed Ahmad Mobeen was an exemplary human being and a professional officer. His services for the country, nation, and Punjab Police will always be remembered, he added. He said that the immortal sacrifices of the police martyrs, who gave their lives in the line of duty to protect the country and nation, will never be forgotten. Usman Anwar said Punjab Police salutes the brave martyrs of the Faisal Chowk (Charing Cross) tragedy. Martyrs’ Day at Charing Cross is a day of renewal of the pledge to the courageous martyrs of Punjab Police.

Police officers and officials had laid down their lives in the same location on this day in 2017, he added. DIG Syed Ahmed Mubeen, SSP Zahid Gondal, along with 7 other police officers and personnel, were martyred.

Punjab Police spokesperson shared the details that in the Faisal Chowk (Charing Cross) incident, ASI Muhammad Ameen, Head Constable Asmat Ullah, and Constables Muhammad Aslam, Irfan Mehmood, and Nadeem Tanveer also embraced martyrdom.

The IG Punjab said that the sacrifices of the martyred police officers and personnel will always remain fresh in the hearts of the people. Punjab Police is the custodian of over 1650 martyrs and stands as an unyielding wall against terrorists and criminals. He further said that the welfare and care of the families of martyrs is a top priority.