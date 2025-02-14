Iran’s Resolve

Iran’s president stated on Thursday that his country would rebuild its nuclear facilities if attacked, following reports that Israel is considering a strike against key Iranian nuclear sites. This is not a distant hypothetical. Israel has previously targeted Iranian nuclear scientists and facilities through covert operations and now appears poised to take more overt action to degrade Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

With Donald Trump now in office and all options on the table, the likelihood of a conflict between Israel and Iran is higher than ever. During Biden’s presidency, Israel repeatedly sought to draw the United States into a broader confrontation with Iran, aiming to eliminate its only real competition in the region.

Such framing by the United States and its media, subtly shaping consent for what could be a catastrophic conflict, must be scrutinised. Iran’s warning should not be dismissed. It is a vast country with significant resources and influential allies across the region.

If Iran’s nuclear facilities are attacked, the mechanisms currently preventing it from developing nuclear weapons will likely collapse. The global non-proliferation regime, built through decades of effort, would be irreparably damaged. Moreover, Iran is not a vulnerable state like Yemen, Lebanon, Syria, or Palestine. It is a nation with considerable military capabilities and a population willing to engage in a broader conflict. A full-scale war would be disastrous for all involved. The only viable path forward is diplomacy. Iran should be allowed to maintain a civilian nuclear programme suited to its legitimate energy needs. Any attempt to dismantle it by force will only accelerate the rejection of the existing system.

Israel’s aggressive posture must be checked before it engulfs the Middle East in yet another cycle of devastation.