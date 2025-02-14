JazzCash, Mobilink Bank named finalists for prestigious GLOMO Awards 2025

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s largest fintech services provider, JazzCash, and the country’s leading digital microfinance bank, Mobilink Bank, have been nominated for prestigious awards at the Global Mobile (GLOMO) Awards 2025. The winners will be announced at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 event.

JazzCash earned its GLOMO 2025 nomination in the ‘Best Fintech Innovation’ category for its Tap Pay for Business offering. This nomination is yet another recognition of JazzCash’s innovative approach, the first of its kind globally, allowing over 360,000 merchants and businesses to accept payments from contactless cards or smartphones with a simple tap on an NFC-enabled Android device. Through its digital front-end partnership with Mastercard, JazzCash wallets can also directly tap and make digital payments with any contactless device.

Mobilink Bank’s ‘Invisible Heirs’ campaign has earned a coveted spot on the shortlist for the ‘CMO Marketing Campaign’ category. This powerful initiative sheds light on a critical yet often overlooked issue - women’s struggle to understand, claim, and secure their rightful inheritance. The campaign not only raises awareness but also drives action through innovation. With Pakistan’s first-ever inheritance calculator integrated into its app, Mobilink Bank empowers women with the tools to assert their legal rights and build a financially secure future.

President of JazzCash, Murtaza Ali stated, “Our aim is to develop products that address the unique challenges of Pakistan’s market. This nomination is a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation and our commitment to making financial services accessible for all. Tap Pay is not just a feature; it’s a key part of our efforts to cultivate a more inclusive, cashless society and a documented economy. We will continue to lead the way in transforming Pakistan’s financial services landscape and paving the way for the widespread adoption of digital payments.”

President and CEO, Mobilink Bank, Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary said, “The Invisible Heirs campaign has not only ignited a nationwide conversation but also challenged deep-rooted societal norms that hinder women’s financial independence. This campaign is a testament to our vision of a future ready bank that leverages innovation, advocacy, and strategic partnerships to drive meaningful change. I believe its global recognition will further amplify awareness and inspire collective action, accelerating progress toward an equitable financial landscape for all.”

In 2024, Mobilink Bank received the “Digital Nations Video Creativity Award” for its “Invisible Heirs” campaign at GSMA’s M360 Asia-Pacific. Similarly, JazzCash’s innovative approach has already earned global recognition, winning the ‘Pioneering Telco to Launch Tap on Phone’ award by Mastercard at Edge 2024 in Dubai. In 2017, JazzCash was awarded GSMA’s Glomo Award for the ‘Best Mobile Product, Application, or Service for Women in Emerging Markets,’ reinforcing its commitment to financial inclusion and empowering underserved communities. Mobilink Bank and JazzCash are part of the VEON group, a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers in six dynamic markets home to 7% of the world’s population.