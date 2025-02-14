JUI-F chief stands with journalists against PECA law

ISLAMABAD - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman yesterday vowed to stand with journalists for media freedom. Speaking at a gathering organised by the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) here, Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced his party’s unwavering support for journalists in their opposition to the controversial Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

He criticized the legislation, calling it a weak and flawed law. The JUI-F chief strongly opposed the government’s alleged interference in media affairs, asserting that journalists should have the autonomy to establish their own code of conduct rather than having one imposed by the state. “The government’s involvement in setting media regulations will always reflect its own objectives,” he warned, adding similar oppressive actions had been taken in the past under the guise of constitutional amendments, such as the 26th Amendment, which he and his party had actively resisted.

The JUI-F chief accused the government of attempting to push unconstitutional legislation under the pretext of amendments. He alleged that when authorities failed to achieve their objectives, they resorted to dividing the opposition political parties. “We have upheld our unity in the opposition through mutual trust and will continue our struggle against such unjust practices,” he declared, reaffirming his party’s commitment to democracy and constitutional rights.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman vowed to continue his fight against injustice, recalling his longstanding advocacy for religious schools (madaris) and the rights of Pashtuns. He warned that any further attempts to suppress the voices of the marginalized would lead to a strong reaction.

The JUI-F leader reiterated his long-standing demand for governance based on faith and Sunnah, as enshrined in the constitution. However, he claimed that his calls for justice and fair governance were often misrepresented as anti-state rhetoric. “Your policies have always fuelled conflict by exploiting religion and ethnic divisions,” he remarked, accusing the government of fostering internal discord for political gain.

Earlier, the JUI-F chief had also strongly opposed federal control over natural resources, asserting that provinces like Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have the exclusive right to their own wealth. “The federation has no authority over provincial resources,” he declared, challenging what he described as an unconstitutional concentration of power by the central government.