Justice Mansoor Ali Shah dismisses reference fears, highlights judiciary’s performance

Supreme Court (SC) Justice Mansoor Ali Shah on Friday addressed concerns regarding a potential reference against two senior judges, responding to a statement by Prime Minister’s Advisor Rana Sanaullah.

During an informal media interaction, Justice Shah was questioned about the judiciary’s efficiency. When asked about claims that judges do not work, he pointed to the case disposal rate and the number of judgments published in law books, emphasizing that all records are available on the Supreme Court’s website.

Regarding speculation about a reference against him, he stated, “We will see when it comes. If I have done nothing wrong, why should I fear a reference? God is the ultimate judge.” He also dismissed any personal grudges and remarked, “If there is an elephant in the room and no one sees it, what can be said?”

Justice Shah further noted that he maintains cordial relations with his fellow judges and often shares tea with them.

Earlier in the day, six newly appointed judges were sworn into the Supreme Court at a ceremony in Islamabad, with Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi administering the oath. The newly inducted judges include Justice Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar, Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui, Justice Salahuddin Panhwar, Justice Shakeel Ahmad, Justice Aamer Farooq, and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim.

Additionally, Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb of the Islamabad High Court took oath as an Acting Judge of the Supreme Court.