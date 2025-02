President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday administered the oath to Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar as the acting chief justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The oath-taking ceremony took place at Aiwan-e-Sadr, commencing with the national anthem followed by a recitation from the Holy Quran.

According to an official notification, Justice Dogar will serve as the acting chief justice from the day of his oath until the appointment of a regular chief justice.