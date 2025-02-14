Friday, February 14, 2025
Justice Jahangiri declares writing advocate on vehicles' number plates illegal

Justice Jahangiri declares writing advocate on vehicles' number plates illegal
Web Desk
5:01 PM | February 14, 2025
National

Islamabad High Court Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri has ruled that displaying "Advocate" on car number plates is illegal.

Speaking at a certificate distribution ceremony for IHC Bar Association lawyers, he noted that lawyers today have easier access to courts compared to his early practice days.

Expressing concern over some lawyers' lack of preparation for hearings, he said this trend damages the judiciary’s reputation.

Reflecting on his own journey, he emphasized the hard work he put in to become a judge, stating he earned the position through merit rather than favors.

