Karachi sees surge in traffic accidents as govt moves to strengthen road safety

Traffic accidents have sharply increased across Karachi in 2025, resulting in 108 fatalities—72 in urban areas and 24 in the suburbs—amid a rise in dumper truck-related crashes.

One of the latest incidents involved a freight train colliding with a trailer near the Mai Kolachi crossing, followed by an oil tanker crashing into the wreckage, police reported. The impact severely damaged the front of the oil tanker, trapping its driver inside. Rescue teams were dispatched and, after extensive efforts, successfully freed the driver.

The accident caused severe traffic disruption on Mai Kolachi Road. While police have reopened the route from Boat Basin to Jinnah Bridge, the road from Mai Kolachi to Boat Basin remains closed as authorities work to clear the wreckage.

In another fatal accident, a person lost their life in Malir’s Memon Goth. Initially suspected to involve a dumper truck, investigations later found no evidence supporting this claim. The victim’s identity remains unknown.

Govt’s Response to Rising Accidents

Addressing the media on Thursday, Sindh’s Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon outlined measures taken by the provincial government to curb road accidents. Following a high-level meeting chaired by the chief minister, several decisions were made.

The government has made it mandatory for all heavy vehicles to have valid fitness and registration certificates. Moving forward, unfit vehicles will not be allowed on the roads. Additionally, Karachi’s water board has introduced a barcode system for registered water tankers, ensuring only roadworthy vehicles operate from authorized hydrants.

Previously registered heavy vehicles will undergo re-evaluation, and operators have been given a 30-day grace period to obtain fitness certificates. The operational hours for dumper trucks have also been revised, restricting their movement from 10pm to 6am instead of the previous 11pm to 6pm timeframe to improve road safety.

Speaking on a private news channel, Memon emphasized that road safety is a shared responsibility, involving the government, reckless drivers, and traffic violators. He also stated that the government is considering outsourcing the transport department to improve efficiency.