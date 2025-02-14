Kinnaird College, PMAA equip young women with self-defense skills

LAHORE - Kinnaird College for Women, in collaboration with the Pakistan Martial Arts Association (PMAA), has launched a series of self-defense training sessions under the British Council’s Active Citizens Programme. Led by Dr. Amna Yousaf, a dedicated team of Kinnaird College students is actively organizing these sessions across various schools and colleges. The student team, comprising Fatima Khan, Maryam Arshad, Kanza Shahid, Mahnoor Zahra, Dure Sameen Zahid, Maham Asad, Shanzay Iqbal, and Abeeha Amir, recently conducted a successful session at The Trust School (ATH), where young students eagerly learned essential self-defense techniques. PMAA Chief Trainer Anwar Mohiuddin, along with martial arts instructors Sumaiyya and Hanzla, led the training, focusing on practical self-defense tactics, including high-impact martial arts strikes for emergency situations. The session also included demonstrations on how to counter an armed assailant, with a particular emphasis on gun disarming techniques, which received great appreciation from both students and faculty. Principal Asim Ishaq and Headmistress Uzma stressed the importance of self-defense training, highlighting its role in boosting confidence and enhancing personal safety for young girls. Amid growing concerns over women’s safety, initiatives like these are crucial in equipping young women with life-saving self-defense skills. The Kinnaird College-PMAA partnership under the Active Citizens Programme continues to make a lasting impact, with their next training session scheduled to be held at APWA College for Women, ensuring that more young girls gain access to these essential skills.