KP CM adviser demands NFC share for merged districts

PESHAWAR - Adviser to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Public Relations, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, has reiterated that following the merger of tribal districts, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s share in the NFC Award stands at 19.46%, which the federal government is constitutionally obligated to acknowledge.

He urged the federal government to take immediate steps to ensure the development of the merged districts and prevent further deprivation. Barrister Saif warned that any attempt to hinder the progress of these areas would fail, as keeping them underdeveloped equates to promoting instability.

Before the merger, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s NFC share was 14.72%, which has now increased to 19.46%. The adviser demanded the immediate release of the province’s rightful dues, including net hydel profit, development funds for merged districts, NFC Award allocations, and other outstanding payments, to enable KP’s economic growth.

He criticized the federal government’s attitude, stating that denying Khyber Pakhtunkhwa its legitimate rights was an act of discrimination that undermined national unity.

He warned that if the province’s demands were not met, strong political and legal resistance would follow.

Barrister Saif emphasized that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was not seeking charity but demanding its constitutional rights. He vowed that the province would continue to raise its voice on every platform and ensure its due share at all costs, asserting that any violation of these rights would not be tolerated.