KP launches first air ambulance for public service

Peshawar - Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Health, Ihtesham Ali, reviewed the province’s first air ambulance and participated in its test flight. He was given a detailed briefing on the operations and advanced medical facilities onboard.

Speaking on the occasion, he stated that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is converting its MI-17 helicopter into an air ambulance to provide immediate and high-quality medical services to the public. He added that, under the special directives of Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, the provincial government is utilizing its helicopters for public service.

“This is the first time that a government helicopter is being used for humanitarian purposes,” said Ihtesham Ali.

He highlighted that during the recent crisis in Kurram, the government’s helicopter was deployed for public service, delivering essential medicines and transporting patients to safer locations.

He further emphasized that the helicopter service has already played a crucial role in saving lives. To fully operationalize the air ambulance, necessary modifications and advanced medical equipment are being installed.

The health advisor also underscored that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is not renting an air ambulance but rather utilizing its own resources to ensure maximum public benefit.