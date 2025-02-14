Friday, February 14, 2025
KU VC Prof Dr Khalid Iraqi inaugurates second agricultural festival

Staff Reporter
February 14, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi inaugurated the second three-day long agricultural festival at the experimental field of the agriculture and agribusiness management department on Thursday. Addressing the inaugural ceremony, he believed that modern technology could revolutionize the agricultural sector, make Pakistan self-sufficient in agricultural production, and enable it to export surplus produce. He stressed that innovation in farming techniques and meaningful research are essential. He added that self-sufficiency in agriculture is crucial for any nation’s self-reliance. He appreciated the department of agriculture and agribusiness management for arranging the agricultural festival and mentioned that the visits of industrialists, manufacturers, farmers, and others would help in interacting with faculty and students and hopefully, they would work as a team to produce fruitful results. Later, the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi toured various crop fields and observed the youth’s potential. He visited sunflowers, maize, tomatoes, dragon fruit, and pumpkins. He expressed hope that these initiatives would offer researchers and students valuable practical learning experiences.

Staff Reporter

