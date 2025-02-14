Kuwait hosts high-level forum to discuss International Islamic Court of Justice

ISLAMABAD - Kuwait hosted a two-day forum on Tuesday, bringing together representatives from member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to discuss the International Islamic Court of Justice. The forum aims to encourage member states to ratify the court’s statute and strengthen cooperation between judicial institutions, said a UNA press release received here. In the opening speech, Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council, Justice Saleh Al-Raqdan, emphasized Kuwait’s commitment to establishing the International Islamic Court of Justice as a judicial framework for resolving disputes among Islamic states. He expressed hope that the forum would produce practical recommendations to strengthen justice and consolidate principles of rights and equality in Islamic countries. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, stated that the forum reflects Kuwait’s firm commitment to activating the International Islamic Court of Justice. He emphasized the need for fruitful dialogue and sustained efforts to overcome common challenges and build a comprehensive Islamic legal system based on justice, fairness, and equality. The OIC General Secretariat, in coordination with Kuwait’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, organized the forum, which features international experts in law and international and regional judicial affairs. The forum is expected to provide recommendations to the Council of Foreign Ministers on activating the International Islamic Court of Justice.