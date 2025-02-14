Lahore Gymkhana Club elections tomorrow

LAHORE - The Lahore Gymkhana Club elections are set to take place on February 15, with a fierce competition expected between the Salman Siddique Group and Dr. Ali Razzaq Group. Qamar Khan Bobi, renowned Bussinessman and candidate from Dr. Ali Razzaq Group, has alleged that the current executive body illegally granted new memberships and converted around 500 regular members into permanent ones, which he claims was beyond their authority. A formal complaint has been submitted to the election commissioner, but no action has been taken yet. He further stated that their rivals are resorting to unfair tactics out of fear of Dr. Ali Razzaq Group’s growing popularity. However, he expressed confidence in securing a landslide victory on February 15. Bobbi emphasized their commitment to transforming the Gymkhana Club into a true family club while ensuring all actions are taken per the club’s rules and regulations. He urged members to reject any pressure or manipulation and cast their votes in favor of Dr. Ali Razaq Group.