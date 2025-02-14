Law ministry notifies appointments of six SC judges, four high court chief justices

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Law and Justice on Thursday notified the appointments of six judges who were elevated to the Supreme Court of Pakistan from various high courts.

The notification said that in exercise of the power conferred under clause (I) of Article 177 read with clause () of Article 175A of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the President of Pakistan, is pleased to make these appointments in apex court.

The judges including Mr. Justice Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar, Chief Justice High Court of Balochistan, Mr. Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui Chief Justice, High Court Sindh, Mr. Justice Slahuddin Panhwar, Senior Puisne Judge High Court of Sindh, Mr. Justice Shakeel Ahmad, Judge Peshawar High Court, Mr. Justice Aamer Farooq, Chief Justice Islamabad High Court and Mr. Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, Chief Justice Peshawar High Court are elevated to the Supreme Court.

Similarly, the ministry also issued notification regarding appointment of Mr. Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, a judge of Islamabad High Court as acting judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan with effect from the dates he takes his oath of office.

Also, the Ministry of Law and Justice on Thursday notified the appointment of Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar as Acting Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court till the nomination of regular chief justice. Besides this, the law ministry also issued separate notifications regarding appointment of acting chief justices of other three high courts of the country.

Justice S.M. Attique Shah is appointment Acting Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court, Justice Junaid Ghaffar as Acting Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court and Justice Muhammad Ejaz Swati is appointed as Acting Chief Justice of High Court of Balochistan. The notifications issued by the ministry of law and justice said that in exercise of the powers conferred under Article 196 of the constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the President of Pakistan, is pleased to make the appointments of Acting Chief Justices of aforesaid high courts.