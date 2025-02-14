Lawyer admits PTI’s decision to support military courts was wrong

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday adjourned hearing of the petitions regarding trial of civilians in military courts till February 18.

The seven-member Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, headed by Justice Amin ud Din Khan was hearing intra court appeals against the judgement of a five-member bench of the SCP regarding trial of civilians under Army Act. Other members of the Bench include Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan. Salman Akram Raja continued his arguments.

Addressing Salman Akram Raja, Justice Musarrat Hilali said that his party had supported 21st Constitutional amendment, she said adding, ‘Let me say a political party supported the military courts under 21st Constitutional Amendment’.

PTI’s Akram Raja responded, ‘I am not representing any political party here. The political party was wrong at that time. ‘How can a political party term a thing wrong when in opposition and correct when in power?’ asked Justice Hilali. Justice Jamal Mandokhail remarked that excluding of political parties from the jurisdiction of the Army Act was a good point.