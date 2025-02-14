Livestock cards to be delivered on time, says minister

LAHORE - Punjab Livestock Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani has said that no negligence will be tolerated with regard to timely delivery of livestock cards to farmers. He said this while presiding over the meeting which reviewed progress of Punjab Chief Minister’s Livestock Card, distribution of livestock assets among divorced and widow women of South Punjab here on Thursday. He said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was determined for development of livestock sector. Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said that in two years 400,000 animals would be given to 80,000 cattle breeders. He said till now 12,863 farmers had received livestock cards. He directed the directors deputed in all divisions to visit livestock card delivery centres themselves on daily basis. He further said that farmers who were not coming to collect their cards from card delivery centres they must be contacted. The minister said that livestock department would provide guidance to cattle breeders regarding all phases of livestock cards which include tagging, vaccination and insemination. He further said in two years almost 11,000 animals would be distributed among rural women of 12 districts of South Punjab upto 55 years of age.