Man ends life after killing four children in Swabi

SWABI - A man committed suicide after slaughtering his four children, including two minors, in Yar Hussain village, Tehsil Chota Lahor, on Thursday, police and rescue officials said. Police identified the man as Saif-ul-Islam, a tailor, who had recently clashed with his wife over domestic issues. She left him and their four children to stay at her parents’ house. Unable to care for the children alone, he made several attempts to bring his wife back, but she refused. According to police, Saif-ul-Islam’s frustration peaked when he sent his two-year-old daughter to his wife through a relative, but she was returned. Jirga members stated that caring for four children, especially the two youngest, had become an overwhelming task for him, making it difficult for him to earn a livelihood. Rescue 1122 official Luqman Khan said that the bodies had been shifted to Yar Hussain Civil Hospital for autopsy. The victims were identified as Zia-ul-Islam, 12, Abdul Rahman, 10, Sana Islam, 8, and the two-year-old daughter. After killing them, Saif-ul-Islam, 42, shot himself with a pistol. Police have registered a case and started an investigation into the tragic incident.