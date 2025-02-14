Marwat reaffirms unwavering loyalty to Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD - Sher Afzal Marwat, the member of National Assembly has strongly reacted to his expulsion from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), claiming that he has been wronged by certain party members who have harboured animosity towards him from the outset. In a statement, Marwat expressed that he had no intention of engaging in conflict with these individuals but made it clear that he would never yield to such tormentors. “My only crime is that I have never supported any internal faction within the party. I always considered Imran Khan my leader,” Marwat emphasized. He stated that he would no longer participate in the ongoing boycott of electronic and social media to publicly share his perspective with the people.

Marwat reaffirmed his unwavering loyalty to Imran Khan, asserting, “I will never go against Imran Khan’s ideas. He will always remain my leader.” He acknowledged the limitations Khan faced in terms of information access and expressed his understanding of the conspiracies surrounding him. In his message, Marwat appealed to PTI workers to support him during this difficult time, noting that he had always stood by Khan in his own moments of hardship. He urged them to unite against the opportunists who, in his view, had failed both Imran Khan and the party over the past year.

“Whether I am in the party or not, I will never compromise on the truth and my self-respect,” Marwat declared. “My values will never allow me to beg for mercy against injustice.” He further clarified that if the decision to expel him is not reconsidered, he would never plead for its reversal. Marwat also pointed out what he sees as an inconsistency within the party, criticizing PTI parliamentarians who, in his view, sold their loyalties during the 26th Amendment, yet remain in the party. He stated that he was expelled without just cause, claiming that the treatment he received was unwarranted. In a direct appeal to PTI leaders, both in Pakistan and abroad, with whom he had worked during challenging times, Marwat urged them to speak out against what he described as “this injustice.” He labeled the approach as undemocratic, stating, “This is not a fair or democratic approach but dictatorship. If this monopoly is not stopped, it will lead us to complete failure.”

Marwat’s statements have sparked discussions within PTI ranks, as he continues to challenge the party leadership’s decision.