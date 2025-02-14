Maryam says Rs120b allocated for Suthra Punjab Programme

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met the First Lady of Turkiye Emine Erdogan on Thursday during the Circular Economy ceremony under the Pakistan-Turkiye Partnership for Sustainability. The chief minister warmly welcomed the Turkish First Lady and toured the event stalls with her expressing keen interest in the exhibits. Addressing the ceremony, CM Maryam Nawaz called the Suthra Punjab Programme a transformative initiative. “Suthra Punjab is more than a policy; it is a commitment to a cleaner, greener future,” she stated, highlighting her mission to elevate sanitation standards across every city and village of Punjab.

The chief minister revealed that Rs120 billion had been allocated to the Programme, which aims to generate over 100,000 jobs and boost the local economy through public-private partnerships. “Punjab produces 57,000 tonnes of waste daily. We are tackling this challenge with modern technology, including the world’s largest door-to-door waste collection mechanism in Lahore, soon to be expanded province-wide,” she announced. Maryam Nawaz emphasized the importance of innovation and sustainability, noting the deployment of 3,000 waste-collection rickshaws and the establishment of digital monitoring systems to ensure transparency. Additionally, two modern landfill sites and material recovery facilities are under construction to promote recycling and support future waste-to-energy projects. The chief minister praised Turkiye’s waste management model, stating that it had inspired the Suthra Punjab initiative. She expressed gratitude to Emine Erdogan for sharing international best practices, reaffirming Punjab’s commitment to becoming a global model for cleanliness and sustainable development.