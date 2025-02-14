Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit concludes with record turnout

Peshawar - The sixth edition of the Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit, the largest youth gathering in the country, concluded at the University of Agriculture Peshawar after three days of discussions, cultural celebrations, and recognition of achievers.

Jointly organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Directorate of Youth Affairs, District Youth Office Peshawar, and the Prisons Department, the summit attracted over 1,200 participants, including students, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and industry leaders. Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Humayun Khan inaugurated the event, emphasizing the government’s commitment to youth empowerment.

Over 30 expert speakers, including MNA Sher Afzal Marwat, discussed key topics such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and digital-age challenges. Marwat’s session on the dark web and technology advancements sparked debate on balancing opportunities with ethics. A cultural night showcased traditional performances from Pakhtoon, Hazara, Chitrali, and Gilgit-Baltistan communities, along with regional cuisine and handicrafts.

A business expo provided startups and companies a platform to present AI-driven solutions and e-commerce models, fostering partnerships and investments. The Pride of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awards honored 15 individuals for achievements in technology, education, and social impact, while top journalists and digital content creators were recognized for their contributions. Sports personalities like Iqra Wakeel Khan and Masoud Afridi were also celebrated for their global achievements. Metrix Pakistan Founder and CEO Hassan Nisar highlighted the summit’s role in shaping youth leadership and bridging gaps between experts and young innovators.

Organizers pledged to expand initiatives such as skill-building workshops and hackathons, reinforcing the summit’s position as a key platform for leadership and innovation in Pakistan.