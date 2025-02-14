Minister takes notice of difficulties in Umrah vaccination, orders more counters

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir has taken notice of reports regarding difficulties faced by Umrah pilgrims in obtaining vaccination and has directed the Secretary of Primary and Secondary Healthcare to increase the number of vaccination counters. In response to media coverage highlighting the issue, the minister on Thursday, emphasized the need for additional facilities, particularly for elderly individuals, to ensure they receive vaccination certificates without unnecessary delays.

He stressed that the government is committed to providing smooth and efficient healthcare services for all pilgrims.