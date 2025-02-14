Mohsin Naqvi announces three-day spring festival in Islamabad

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has announced a three-day spring festival in Islamabad, set to take place from February 25 to 27.

The festival will feature food stalls, a Rangers and Islamabad police parade, and a torch parade rehearsal by the Islamabad police.

Other attractions include army band performances, fireworks, a camel platoon display by Rangers, cultural dance performances, and tent-pegging.

During a review meeting, Naqvi emphasized that the festival aims to showcase Pakistan’s rich culture and promote a positive global image.

Foreign diplomats and CEOs will be invited to experience the country's vibrant traditions firsthand.