Naqvi inaugurates passport office at NADRA Mega Centre in Karachi’s Nazimabad

KARACHI - Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday inaugurated the new passport office established at the NADRA Mega Center in Nazimabad, Karachi.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the passport office will operate in three shifts, 24/7, allowing citizens to apply for the passports at any time. He also inspected the passport counters and met with the staff.

Minister Naqvi interacted with citizens who had come to apply for the identity cards and passports. The citizens expressed satisfaction over the facilities being provided to them. “This is a fantastic facility; you have made things much easier for us,” a citizen told the minister regarding inauguration of passport office.

Minister Naqvi also listened to the issues faced by women regarding biometric registration for the Benazir Income Support Program and gave immediate instructions to the relevant authorities to resolve the matters.

Elderly women thanked Minister Naqvi for the prompt action taken to address their problems.

Minister Naqvi said it is the responsibility of the government to resolve the issues of the citizens. The interior minister was briefed about the working of the passport office at the NADRA Centre.