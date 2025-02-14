New Zealand crush Pakistan to clinch Tri-Nation Series trophy

delivered a dominant all-round performance to thrash Pakistan by five wickets, clinching the Tri-Nation Series title at the National Bank Stadium on Friday night. The visitors outclassed the hosts with a clinical display in both batting and bowling, sealing a convincing victory.

Opting to bat first, Pakistan managed 242 runs in 49.3 overs, but their innings lacked momentum. Mohammad Rizwan (46 off 76), Salman Agha (45 off 65), and Tayyab Tahir (38 off 33) made notable contributions, but the middle order failed to capitalize on starts.

Pakistan lost Fakhar Zaman (10) early, followed by Saud Shakeel (8) and Babar Azam (29), leaving the team struggling at 54-3 inside 12 overs. Rizwan and Salman Agha rebuilt with a 88-run stand, but after their dismissals, the lower order crumbled under pressure. Faheem Ashraf (22) and Naseem Shah (19) added some late runs, pushing the total past 240.

For , Will O’Rourke was the standout performer, claiming 4 for 43 in 9.3 overs. He received excellent support from Mitchell Santner (2-20) and Michael Bracewell (2-38), as they consistently put Pakistan under pressure.

Chasing a 243-run target, New Zealand’s top order showed remarkable composure, with contributions across the board. Although they lost Will Young (5) early, Devon Conway (48) and Kane Williamson (34) steadied the innings with a 71-run partnership.

After Williamson’s dismissal, Daryl Mitchell (57 off 58) and Tom Latham (56 off 64) took control, anchoring the chase with a well-paced partnership of 87 runs. Even after Mitchell departed at 195-4, Glenn Phillips (20*) finished the chase with ease, guiding home in 45.2 overs.

For Pakistan, Naseem Shah (2-47) was the most successful bowler, while Shaheen Afridi, Salman Agha, and Abrar Ahmed picked up a wicket each but failed to make a major impact.

New Zealand’s victory was set up by a brilliant bowling performance, restricting Pakistan to an underwhelming total. The chase was then executed with precision, with Mitchell and Latham leading from the front. This triumph highlights New Zealand’s dominance in limited-overs cricket and provides a significant confidence boost heading into the Champions Trophy 2025 being hosted by Pakistan and UAE from February 19 to March 9.

SCORES IN BRIEF

243-5 in 45.2 overs (Daryl Mitchell 57, Tom Latham 56, Devon Conway 48; Naseem Shah 2-43) beat PAKISTAN 242 (Mohammad Rizwan 46, Salman Agha 45, Tayyab Tahir 38; Will O’Rourke 4-43, Mitchell Santner 2-20, Michael Bracewell 2-38) by 5 wickets.