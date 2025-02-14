Friday, February 14, 2025
One killed in Karachi road accident

OUR STAFF REPORT
February 14, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  A bike rider was killed in a road accident that occurred near Malir Memon Goth area of Karachi, TV channels reported quoting Rescue sources on Thursday. According to details, a rashly driven dumper hit the motorcyclist crossing the Malir Memon Goth area of Karachi. As a result of accident, ill-fated motorcyclist identified as Saif ullah died on the spot. The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead to nearby hospital. Police team also reached the spot and started investigation.

