Friday, February 14, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Open courts help bridge gap between police, people: DPO Mansoor Aman

Open courts help bridge gap between police, people: DPO Mansoor Aman
Our Staff Reporter
February 14, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

VEHARI  -  District Police Officer Mansoor Aman on Friday held open courts at various places and issued on the spot orders after listening to the complainants. The officer ordered the local police officials to redress the grievances of the complainants on priority basis.

According to a police spokesman, DPO Mansoor Aman held open courts at Chuck No. 53 WB, 63 WB, Soro Mor, and Jamia Masjid Aurangzeb Alamgir Shahi Malik Vahan. DPO Mansoor Aman listened to the complainants at these open courts one by one and issued orders to the concerned official for immediate and necessary action.

While talking to the complainants on this occasion, the DPO said that these open courts play an important role in bridging the gap between the police and the people besides providing instant justice to the people at their doorsteps. The DPO also conducted a formal inspection of Police Station Karampur and Patrol Post Ada Soro Mor where he inspected the lockup and Record Room including cleanliness and also gave instructions to improve matters.

Afghan asylum seeker arrested after car ramming attack wounds 28 in Germany

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1739435055.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025