Open courts help bridge gap between police, people: DPO Mansoor Aman

VEHARI - District Police Officer Mansoor Aman on Friday held open courts at various places and issued on the spot orders after listening to the complainants. The officer ordered the local police officials to redress the grievances of the complainants on priority basis.

According to a police spokesman, DPO Mansoor Aman held open courts at Chuck No. 53 WB, 63 WB, Soro Mor, and Jamia Masjid Aurangzeb Alamgir Shahi Malik Vahan. DPO Mansoor Aman listened to the complainants at these open courts one by one and issued orders to the concerned official for immediate and necessary action.

While talking to the complainants on this occasion, the DPO said that these open courts play an important role in bridging the gap between the police and the people besides providing instant justice to the people at their doorsteps. The DPO also conducted a formal inspection of Police Station Karampur and Patrol Post Ada Soro Mor where he inspected the lockup and Record Room including cleanliness and also gave instructions to improve matters.