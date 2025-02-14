PA pre-budget debate overshadowed by lawmakers’ apathy

LAHORE - Thursday’s Punjab Assembly session which began after a two-hour and 17-minute delay was dominated by heated exchanges between the treasury and opposition benches, overshadowing the pre-budget debate. The pre-budget debate witnessed a dismal turnout with only a few treasury and opposition members present. Lawmakers appeared more focused on delivering speeches than addressing public concerns. The session which opened with only 16 opposition members and 20 government members in attendance quickly turned chaotic as opposition members entered the House chanting slogans. The uproar prompted a response from Panel of Chairpersons member Samiullah Khan who remarked that religious and national matters, especially the recitation of the national anthem, should be respected by the lawmakers. “Yesterday and today, it seemed that opposition members deliberately entered the House after the national anthem was played. “We do not question anyone’s patriotism, but the anthem deserves to be heard in the House,” he stressed. Opposition Leader Ahmad Khan Bachhar criticized the treasury members for their apparent lack of seriousness toward the Assembly proceedings. “Despite significant expenditures, many MPAs fail to attend the session,” Bachhar remarked. Concerns about healthcare in South Punjab also surfaced during the Assembly Question Hour. Lawmakers demanded cancer hospitals in Bahawalpur, D.G. Khan, and Multan, citing the hardship patients face traveling to Lahore for treatment. Additionally, they urged the government to fix fair prices for wheat and sugarcane, highlighting farmers’ struggles. Parliamentary Secretary for Specialized Healthcare, Rashda Lodhi faced sharp criticism for failing to provide satisfactory answers to the question regarding her department. Treasury member Amjad Ali Javed remarked that this session sets principles for the public, and if a department provides incorrect answers, the parliamentary secretary should reject them outright. “If you aren’t prepared, don’t waste the House’s time.” He noted that people flock to private hospitals due to poor public services, yet the department claims a decline in heart patients. Members also criticized the privatization of primary and middle schools, highlighting the absence of regulatory oversight. “The world upgrades education, but here we privatize it. Without affordable education, how will the poor progress?” they questioned. Also, treasury member Shoaib Siddiqui condemned the traffic chaos during international matches, stating, “While hosting events is an honor, the traffic disruption is unacceptable. The construction of a five-star hotel within Gaddafi Stadium could help prevent gridlock.”Panel of Chairperson Samiullah Khan endorsed the suggestion, adding, “This House should forward the proposal to the PCB. Security is crucial, but public inconvenience should be minimized.”