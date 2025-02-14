Pakistan concerned over violence in Syria

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday expressed concern over violence in various regions of Syria.

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Munir Akram emphasized that a “strong and unified national security framework” is essential for Syria’s long-term stability.

He underscored the need to prevent external interference and expressed concern over the ongoing violence in various regions of the conflict-ridden country. Speaking in the UN Security Council, Ambassador Akram stressed that Syria must not become a safe haven for terrorism, particularly in the wake of last November’s collapse of the al-Assad regime.

Following a briefing by UN Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, and Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Joyce Msuya, on the political and humanitarian situation, the Pakistani envoy reaffirmed his country’s hope that the new Syrian leadership would steer the nation toward peace, stability, and prosperity.

At the same time, he called for strict vigilance against the resurgence of terrorist groups such as Al-Qaeda, Daesh, and their affiliates.

Expressing apprehension over reports that foreign terrorist organizations were being incorporated into Syria’s governance structures, he maintained that “No foreign fighters or armed groups operating outside the state’s control should be allowed to remain, especially in Northeast Syria.”

During his briefing, Geir Pedersen acknowledged commitments made by Syria’s interim president, Ahmad Al-Sharaa, but highlighted that Syrians across the country demand tangible actions rather than mere promises.

“Every Syrian I met emphasized the need for credible and inclusive institutional appointments, a transitional government, a provisional legislative body, and a transparent national dialogue process,” Pedersen noted.

However, he cautioned that ongoing hostilities continue to obstruct political progress, citing daily clashes, artillery strikes, and air raids in Northeast Syria, which have inflicted heavy damage on civilians and infrastructure. A recent surge in car bombings in residential areas has led to significant casualties.

While welcoming preliminary dialogue between caretaker authorities and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Pedersen urged key international actors - including the United States, Türkiye, and regional powers - to work towards genuine compromises that foster peace and stability. “Ensuring inclusivity within Syria’s political transition is paramount,” he stressed. Economic stability remains a critical concern as sanctions, rising poverty, and sudden donor cuts to humanitarian aid have exacerbated hardships for millions of Syrians.

Ambassador Akram voiced strong criticism of Israel’s ongoing military actions, particularly its indefinite presence in the ‘Areas of Separation’, which he called a blatant violation of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.

“These illegal actions must be condemned, and Syria’s territorial integrity must be preserved. This includes an immediate Israeli withdrawal from the ‘Areas of Separation’ and the Occupied Golan Heights,” he added.

The humanitarian situation in Syria remains catastrophic, with over 16.5 million people in urgent need of assistance, making it one of the worst humanitarian crises in recent history.

Widespread food insecurity, a collapsing healthcare system, and a struggling education sector require immediate intervention from the international community. Despite the severity of the crisis, humanitarian funding remains severely inadequate, Akram lamented, urging global actors to step up efforts to provide both immediate relief and long-term support for Syria’s recovery.

The envoy pointed out that sanctions are a major impediment to Syria’s rehabilitation, calling for a balanced and pragmatic reassessment of these economic measures to ease the suffering of ordinary Syrians. Ambassador Akram reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for Syria, emphasizing that the path to lasting peace requires an inclusive governance framework, national unity, and a credible political transition.

“The international community must remain engaged and constructive in supporting Syria’s recovery. Pakistan stands firmly with the brotherly and resilient people of Syria,” he said.