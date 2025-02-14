Pakistan condemns Netanyahu’s remarks on Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia

Pakistan on Friday strongly condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent remarks regarding the establishment of a Palestinian state on Saudi territory.

Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan, addressing a weekly briefing, denounced Netanyahu’s comments as “irresponsible, provocative, and thoughtless,” emphasizing that they undermine the legitimate right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and an independent state on their own historic land.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s solidarity with Saudi Arabia, Khan stated that any attempt to misrepresent the kingdom’s unwavering stance on the Palestinian cause is deeply regrettable.

Netanyahu’s remarks came after an interviewer on pro-Netanyahu Channel 14 mistakenly referred to a “Saudi state” instead of a “Palestinian state.” The Israeli leader appeared to joke about the slip before the interviewer corrected himself.

Saudi Arabia rejected Netanyahu’s comments, with its Foreign Ministry issuing a statement on Sunday reaffirming its firm stance against any displacement of Palestinians. Egypt and Jordan also condemned the remarks, with Cairo calling them a “direct infringement of Saudi sovereignty.”

The Saudi government appreciated the support of “brotherly” nations in rejecting Netanyahu’s statement, asserting that the “extremist occupying mindset” fails to acknowledge the historical, legal, and emotional significance of Palestinian land to its people.