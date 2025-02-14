Pakistan on new journey towards stability, prosperity, says Rana Mashhood

LAHORE - Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan has said that Pakistan, a nation founded on the ideals of peace, love and progress,is now on a new journey towards stability and prosperity. The country was moving towards economic revival and social development,he added.Speaking as the chief guest at a session on the Punjab Dialogue on Peace building and Social Cohesion at a local hotel on Thursday, Rana Mashhood highlighted the government’s steps towards establishing peace, strengthening the national economy and attracting foreign investment. He stated that these efforts, coupled with initiatives for the youth empowerment, the promotion of education, and developmental projects, were paving the way for a brighter future. “This brings us to a critical question: What kind of Pakistan do we wish to pass on to our future generations. A Pakistan where minds are shaped positively, frustration is replaced with hope, and stars like Arshad Nadeem rise through hardwork to make the nation proud on the global stage,” he remarked. He emphasised that the discussion aimed to explore how Pakistan’s current progress could be transformed into sustainable growth and how the youth could prove their potential globally. Rana Mashhood underscored the government’s unwavering commitment for eradicating terrorism, acknowledging that Pakistan had long suffered from this menace. He said: “Now is the time for the nation to take a firm stand.” He added, “We, as Pakistanis, are a loving and peaceful people”. He noted that the country was now experiencing a degree of stability. “Those who previously hesitated to invest in Pakistan are now showing confidence and making significant investments,” he said. Rana Mashhood highlighted that Pakistani youth were excelling at top universities across the world. “The government has allocated a record budget for education to ensure that our youth have access to quality learning opportunities,” he maintained.Reflecting on Pakistan’s creation, Mashhood said, “Pakistan came into existence as a result of the Pakistan Movement and it was a united effort for a nation built on equality and merit besides providing equal opportunities to all.” Rana Mashhood also appreciated the role of organizations like the National Counter Terrorism Authority in promoting national cohesion and developing a unified national narrative. “I highly commend the director general and his team for their outstanding efforts and commendable work,” he said.The session was attended by representatives from the National Counter Terrorism Authority, including Salia Zakar, members of the Punjab government and other dignitaries.