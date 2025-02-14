Pakistan’s 2nd polio case of 2025 reported in Badin

KARACHI - Another case of wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) was reported in Pakistan when the Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health confirmed a case detect-ed in Badin, Sindh, yesterday, marking the second polio case of 2025 in the country.

The first polio case of this year was reported earlier from DI Khan district in South Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

In 2024, Pakistan saw 74 confirmed cases of polio, with 27 from Balochistan, 22 from K-P, 23 from Sindh, and one each from Punjab and Islamabad.

Polio, a disease that causes paralysis and has no cure, can be prevented through vaccination. The Paki-stan Polio Program emphasises the importance of multiple doses of the oral polio vaccine and the completion of the routine vaccination schedule for all children under five years old.

The government continues to run mass vaccination drives throughout the year, ensuring that the vac-cine reaches children at their homes.

“The Pakistan Polio Programme conducts multiple mass vaccination drives every year, bringing the vac-cine to children at their doorsteps, while the Expanded Programme on Immunisation provides vaccina-tions against 12 childhood diseases free of cost at health facilities,” an official of the National Health Institute’s Regional Reference Laboratory said.

The first nationwide polio campaign of 2025, conducted from February 3 to 9, successfully reached 99% of its target, vaccinating more than 45 million children. The program also ensures that every child under five years old receives polio drops to protect them from the virus’s debilitating effects.