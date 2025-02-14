Pakistan, Turkiye pledge to boost ties, $5b trade

PM Shehbaz, President Erdogan sign joint declaration Islamabad, Istanbul agree to deepen strategic, defense cooperation Turkish President gets ‘Guard Of Honour’ at PM House PAF jets escort Erdogan’s special aircraft as it entered Pakistan’s airspace.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Turkiye on Thursday agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in multiple fields including defense, economy, science, education and health besides reiterating the efforts to achieve the goal of $5 billion bilateral trade volume.

The bilateral ties and cooperation were discussed during the bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the 7th session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council encompassing wide-ranging areas including trade, investment, defense, agriculture, education, energy, science & technology and infrastructure.

The two leaders, addressing a joint press stakeout, following their meeting and HLSCC meeting, told the media that they reaffirmed to fight against terrorism considering it their common enemy.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his remarks, said that both sides discussed a range of issues including trade, strategic and defense cooperation and signed accords for multiple cooperation including for a special economic zone to be built by a Turkish firm.

“I assure you that I will work closely with you and our teams will work closely to convert these MoUs into action,” he remarked. Welcoming the Turkish president who was visiting after five years, he said that the bilateral relations were not carved out after Pakistan’s independence but went back centuries.

He said during the Turkish Independence movement, the Muslims of the subcontinent, fully supported the Turkish people who also reciprocated with even greater compassion and magnanimity.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that be it was earthquake or floods, Turkiye stood by Pakistan through thick and thin and recalled President Erdogan and the First Lady’s visit to Pakistan’s flood-hit areas in 2010 and support for the reconstruction of houses and schools. He viewed that President Erdogan’s visit would take the bilateral friendship to new heights and called him a highly respected Muslim world leader for his strong stance on issues like Gaza, Palestine and Kashmir.

“Turkiye always stood by Pakistan for the just cause of Kashmir. You always maintained your stance loud and clear. Similarly, Pakistan fully supported the cause of Northern Cyprus and stood by Turkiye in this cause in an unwavering fashion,” he remarked.

The prime minister also thanked the visiting dignitary for appreciating the sacrifices of Pakistani people and armed forces in fighting against terrorism. “Together we will fight this menace and will not rest until we defeat this,” he resolved and also urged the Afghan government to play its part to eliminate the menace.

Turkish President Erdogan, in his remarks, said that the HLSCC was the highest level mechanism to institutionalise the centuries-old friendship.

He said in the HLSCC meeting, both sides agreed to strengthen ties and also later signed 24 MoUs and agreements to enhance cooperation in trade, water resources, agriculture, energy, culture, science, banking, education, defence and health. Besides, he said in his bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz, they extensively discussed bilateral, regional and global developments.

President Erdogan encouraged Turkish investors to engage more in Pakistan and develop flagship projects. He told the media that both sides had agreed to continue efforts to reach the goal of $5 billion trade volume and considered expanding the scope of the Goods Trade Agreement in the first stage.

They observed that the military dialogue and cooperation in defence sector had grown trade and investment relations besides agreeing for the projects in procurement and joint manufacturing.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz for being the first leader to visit Turkiye after the earthquake and appreciated Pakistan’s sacrifices against terror and for regional stability, assuring Turkiye’s unconditional support in this regard. The Turkish president said that Turkiye stood in solidarity with the Kashmiri people and sought the resolution of the issue as per UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Appreciating Pakistan’s support to the Northern Cyprus cause, he said that Turkiye made efforts with Pakistan at the United Nations and OIC to support the Palestinian people and would keep up efforts for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Quds Al Sharif as its capital.

‘Guard Of Honour”

President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday was given a guard of honour at the Prime Minister’s House as he arrived to hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Prime Minister Shehbaz warmly welcomed President Erdogan at the main entrance of the PM House.

As President Erdogan’s motorcade made its way along Constitution Avenue, it was greeted by a vibrant display of flags of Pakistan and Turkiye, as well as welcoming banners.

The local artists dressed in traditional attires performed lively folk dances along the roadside. A group of men, wearing white cloaks and tall conical hats performed the symbolic dance of whirling dervishes, popular in Turkish culture. At the formal welcome reception at PM House, the national anthems of Pakistan and Turkiye were played as the dignitary stood at the salute dias.

The smartly turned-out contingents of the armed forces presented a guard of honour to President Erdogan which he reviewed. Later, Prime Minister Shehbaz and President Erdogan introduced their respective delegations to each other before proceeding to the bilateral meeting.

The Turkish president also planted a pine tree sapling in the lawns of the PM House to mark the deep-rooted friendship between the two nations.

A squadron of Pakistan Air Force jets performed a magnificent flypast to welcome the Turkish president. Chief of the Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir was also present on the occasion. Later, in the day, both leaders will lead their respective delegations at the meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council to discuss bilateral cooperation in multiple fields. As President Erdogan, along with First Lady Emine Erdogan and a high-level delegation, landed at Nur Khan Airbase on Wednesday night, he was warmly welcomed President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, First Lady Aseefa Bhutto, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, other cabinet members. The PAF jets also escorted President Erdogan’s special aircraft as it entered Pakistan’s airspace.

‘Agreements, MoUs and protocols’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed Joint Declaration at the conclusion of the 7th Session of Pakistan-Turkiye High Level Strategic Council to further deepening, diversifying and institutionalizing the Strategic Partnership between Pakistan and Turkiye. The signing ceremony was held at the Prime Minister’s House in Islamabad on Thursday.

During the ceremony, Pakistan and Turkiye also exchanged twenty-four Agreements, Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and Protocols signed between the two brotherly countries to further enhance cooperation and cement relations in diverse fields.

The two sides exchanged four MoUs to enhance Cooperation in Defence Sector, two MoUs and a Protocol in Power, Energy and Mining Sectors, three MoUs in promoting cooperation in Trade and Industrial Sector, two Agreements in the fields of Water and Seed Production, two MoUs in Scientific Education and Training, two MoUs in Banking Sector, one MoU for promoting bilateral cooperation in Religious Services and Religious Education, one MoU in Halal Food, one MoU in further enhancing cooperation in the fields of Media and Public Relations, one MoU in Legal Sector, one MoU in Health and Pharmaceutical Sectors, one MoU to promote cooperation in Aerospace Industry, two Agreements in the fields of Cultural Cooperation and Co-production. Besides, the two countries exchanged two MoUs signed by Pakistan-Turkiye Business Forum to enhance bilateral cooperation in business sector.

‘Pakistan-Turkiye Business Forum’

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz Sharif invited Turkish businessmen and investors to invest in diverse fields in Pakistan. Addressing Pakistan-Turkiye Business Forum in Islamabad, he said both the countries had committed to achieve target of five billion dollars bilateral trade. He said Pakistan and Turkiye also signed various MoUs and agreements, but we have to now convert them from paper to action.

The Prime Minister said he is fully committed to support all efforts on B2B or G2G level to enhance business activities. He assured that the government of Pakistan will assist and facilitate the Turkish investors, businessmen and entrepreneurs to invest in Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif further assured the Turkish investors and businessmen that Pakistan is their second home. He said Pakistan and Turkiye are brotherly countries and friends and our history of friendship goes to the era of pre-partition.

The Prime Minister expressed the resolve that together we will work harder to make Pakistan and Turkish friendship a fraternal bond like two souls one heart.

The Prime Minister said Recep Tayyip Erdogan is a great leader not only for Turkiye, but for entire Islamic world and we are very proud on his leadership. He said the voice of President Erdogan is the voice of entire Muslim Ummah including for the oppressed people of Gaza, Palestine and Kashmir.

Addressing the forum, Recep Tayyip Erdogan underscored the need to improve joint trade connectivity and make progress particularly in rail and road transport. He also invited Pakistani companies to Türkiye for investment in different sectors. The Turkish President said bilateral trade between Pakistan and Türkiye is strengthening. He said in 2024 trade volume was increased by approximately thirty percent, which is now 1.4 billion dollars.

He expressed the hope that extending the scope of existing trade agreement will contribute to stable and balanced increase in trade volume. He said Pakistan with its dynamic population, with its fertile agricultural lands and strategic position on international trade routes, is among the leading candidates to become one of the major economies of the future.

The Turkish President said more than fifty Turkish public and private companies are operating in Pakistan.

Talking about 2023 earthquake in Türkiye, President Erdogan lauded the support, prayers and solidarity of the Pakistani people in those difficult times. He also vowed to support Pakistan in every testing time.