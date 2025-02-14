Passing-out parade of 35th FC course held in Warsak

The passing-out parade of the 35th course of basic military training was held at the Frontier Corps Center (North) in Warsak, where 1,422 recruits, including twelve women, successfully completed their training.

Inspector General Frontier Corps North, Major General Anjum Riaz, graced the occasion as the chief guest. He inspected the parade and awarded shields and the Sword of Honour to recruits who demonstrated outstanding performance during their training.

The ceremony showcased the rigorous training and dedication of the recruits, marking a significant milestone in their journey to serving the nation.