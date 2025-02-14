Friday, February 14, 2025
Passing-out parade of 35th FC course held in Warsak

Web Desk
11:03 AM | February 14, 2025
National

The passing-out parade of the 35th course of basic military training was held at the Frontier Corps Center (North) in Warsak, where 1,422 recruits, including twelve women, successfully completed their training.

Inspector General Frontier Corps North, Major General Anjum Riaz, graced the occasion as the chief guest. He inspected the parade and awarded shields and the Sword of Honour to recruits who demonstrated outstanding performance during their training.

The ceremony showcased the rigorous training and dedication of the recruits, marking a significant milestone in their journey to serving the nation.

Web Desk

National

