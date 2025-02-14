PFA discards 700kg poor quality ghee

Muzaffargarh - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) launched a crackdown on the adulteration mafia in Layyah, imposing heavy fines on those selling hazardous food items. According to the PFA spokesperson, the Food Safety Team conducted operations in Tehsil Chowk Azam, targeting distributors and grocery store owners involved in selling substandard and harmful food products. During the operation, authorities confiscated and disposed of 700 kilograms of poor-quality ghee and imposed fines amounting to Rs. 50,000 on violators. Officials emphasized that strict action will continue against those endangering public health by selling unsafe food. The Punjab Food Authority reiterated its commitment to ensuring the availability of pure and safe food products in the region.

MEPCO, LAW-ENFORCERS LAUNCH CRACKDOWN ON POWER THEFT

A joint operation against electricity theft and defaulters was successfully conducted in Muzaffargarh by MEPCO Circle, in collaboration with the Rangers, FIA, police, and other law enforcement agencies. According to a MEPCO spokesperson, teams from MEPCO, backed by a heavy contingent of Rangers and police, carried out an extensive crackdown in high-risk areas of MEPCO Sub-Division Second, Muzaffargarh. During the operation, 25 consumers were caught stealing electricity through direct hooking (Kunda system), meter tampering, and bogus meters.

Additionally, six individuals were apprehended on the spot by Rangers and police for their involvement in power theft. MEPCO authorities have imposed heavy fines on the offenders, and legal proceedings have been initiated against them.