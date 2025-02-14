PGF’s ‘train the trainers program’ boosts golf coaching in Pakistan

LAHORE - The Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF), in collaboration with the R&A, is conducting the R&A PGF ‘Train the Trainers Program’, aimed at enhancing golf coaching standards in Pakistan. Running until February 14, 2025, this initiative is designed to equip trainers with modern coaching techniques to develop future golf talent effectively. This comprehensive program, the first since 2014, covers key aspects of coaching methodology, athlete development, and tournament preparation. Trainers undergo interactive sessions, hands-on demonstrations, and structured assessments to ensure knowledge retention. The four-day seminar covers: Effective Coaching Foundations Understanding learning techniques, structuring lesson plans, and using teaching games. Creating a Fun and Safe Learning Environment Adapting coaching for different age groups and skill levels. Long-Term Athlete Development Crafting progressive training programs and overcoming coaching challenges. Physical & Tournament Readiness Screening junior players, designing training plans, and executing tournaments. Recognising PGF’s initiative, the R&A has invited PGF to its Best Practice Exchange Webinar, where PGF will share insights on the program’s success with global golfing bodies.