PM condemns Harnai blast, vows action against culprits

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the explosion in the Shahrag area of Harnai district, Balochistan, which claimed the lives of several coal miners.

The prime minister directed authorities to provide all possible medical assistance to the injured and prayed for their swift recovery.

Condemning the attack, he stated that those responsible for harming innocent civilians would face severe consequences. He reiterated the government’s commitment to eradicating terrorism from the country, emphasizing that efforts to eliminate this menace are ongoing.