Friday, February 14, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PM condemns Harnai blast, vows action against culprits

PM condemns Harnai blast, vows action against culprits
Web Desk
11:40 AM | February 14, 2025
National

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the explosion in the Shahrag area of Harnai district, Balochistan, which claimed the lives of several coal miners.

The prime minister directed authorities to provide all possible medical assistance to the injured and prayed for their swift recovery.

Condemning the attack, he stated that those responsible for harming innocent civilians would face severe consequences. He reiterated the government’s commitment to eradicating terrorism from the country, emphasizing that efforts to eliminate this menace are ongoing.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1739515234.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025