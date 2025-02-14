PM meets UN Resident Coordinator

The United Nations in Pakistan, Mr. Mohamed Yahya, called on Prime Minister today for a courtesy meeting.

During the discussion, the Prime Minister commended the UN Country Team’s efforts in Pakistan and highlighted the importance of strengthening collaboration in key areas, particularly sustainable development and climate change.

He conveyed warm regards to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, recalling his pivotal role in mobilizing global support for Pakistan during the devastating 2022 floods. Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to tackling climate change, the Prime Minister stressed the necessity of international cooperation and adequate climate financing. He urged developed nations to fulfil their commitments to support climate resilience efforts.

The Prime Minister also underscored the urgency of addressing the financing gap for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and called for reforms in the global financial system to enhance the representation of developing countries in international financial institutions.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, SAPM Syed Tariq Fatemi, PM’s Coordinator for Climate Change Ms Romina Khursheed Alam, and senior government officials.