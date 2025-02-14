Friday, February 14, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PM thanks President Erdogan for visiting Pakistan

PM thanks President Erdogan for visiting Pakistan
NEWS WIRE
February 14, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday thanked President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Madam Emine Erdogan for visiting Pakistan along with a high powered delegation. In a post on X, he said, “I thank my dear brother President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and my respected sister Madam Emine Erdogan, for honoring us with their gracious presence and for bringing along a high-powered delegation from Turkiye.” “The people of Pakistan deeply value and appreciate President Erdogan’s unwavering commitment to Pakistan-Turkiye brotherly ties. I am confident that the important decisions taken during this historic visit will take our bilateral cooperation to new levels. I look forward to continue working closely with President Erdogan on this journey of peace, progress and prosperity. (Yasasin Pakistan-Türkiye kardesligi).”

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1739435055.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025