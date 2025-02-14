PMDC, Kazakh govt vow to cooperate in medical education

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) and the government of Kazakhstan have vowed to cooperate in the field of medical education as Kazakhstan will keep PMDC informed about new innovations in the medical field and the opening of new medical institutions.

Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Pakistan, Yerzhan Kistafin, paid an official visit to the President of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), Prof. Dr. Rizwan Taj, at the PMDC headquarters on Thursday.

His visit aimed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the field of medical education and healthcare. During the discussions, both emphasized the importance of academic collaboration, student exchange programs, and mutual recognition of medical degrees between the two nations. The Ambassador acknowledged Pakistan’s advancements in medical education and expressed Kazakhstan’s interest in developing closer ties in the sector.

Prof. Dr. Rizwan Taj welcomed the Ambassador and reiterated PMDC’s commitment to enhancing international partnerships. He highlighted PMDC’s role in ensuring quality medical education and professional standards in Pakistan. Both sides agreed to explore avenues for cooperation in medical research, faculty exchange, and capacity-building initiatives.

He further informed the Ambassador that PMDC does not face a shortage of doctors. However, he emphasized that Kazakhstan should focus on improving its medical and dental education standards to meet its own needs.

The Ambassador of Kazakhstan assured that his country is committed to enhancing its medical education system.

He emphasized that Kazakhstan will ensure the establishment of high-standard medical and dental colleges. Additionally, he stated that Kazakhstan will keep PMDC informed about new innovations in the medical field and the opening of new medical institutions, according to a press release.