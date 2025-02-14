Friday, February 14, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Police arrest three outlaws, recov stolen items

Staff Reporter
February 14, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

LARKANA  -  In directives and orders of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana Ahmed Chaudhry , Larkana Police had launched a crackdown against criminals on Thursday (03) criminals arrested from various areas with Stolen buffalo and charas(cannabis) recovered. Sachal Police successfully conducted an operation and arrested the criminal and drug dealer, Noor Ahmed alias Moor Chandio with over one kilogram (1010 grams) of charas. Lashari Police arrested the accused, Sarfaraz Chandio, with over one kilogram (1100 grams) of charas from the area near Khairo Dero Road.

Dokri Police arrested the accused, Muhammad Ismail Chandio, with over one kilogram (1050 grams) of charas from the area near Mehrabpur Road. Ratodero Police recovered stolen buffaloes worth millions from the Eidgah area and handed them over to their rightful owner Irfan Langah.

Interrogation of the arrested suspects, along with further legal and procedural actions, was ongoing.case had been registered against them in police custody.

Karachi sees surge in traffic accidents as govt moves to strengthen road safety

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1739435055.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025