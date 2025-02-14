Police get 4-day physical custody of couple in housemaid killing case

Rawalpindi - Banni polie here on Thursday obtained four-day physical custody of the couple accused of torturing to death a 12-year-old housemaid to death for further investigation and recovery of the weapon of offence.

Magistrate Muhammad Imran Qureshi accepting the request of the investigation officer granted the physical custody of Mian Rashid Shafique and his wife Sana Shafique to the police for four days. The court, however, sent another accused Robina Bibi to Adiala jail for 14 days on judicial remand.

The investigators asked for the custody of the accused saying they want to recover the weapon of the offence. The initial reports in the case have suggested that Sana allegedly used iron rode and bread rolling pin to torture young maid Iqra.

The incident became public on February 11 when accused Robina brought the critically injured Iqra to Benazir Bhutto Hospital. Later in the day, Iqra was shifted to Holy Family Hospital where the minor domestic worker succumbed to her injuries on late February 11 night.

According to the initial investigation quoted by the police, Iqra was employed by Shafique, who worked at a garments store. They said the couple has 12 children. A few days ago, a daughter of Shafique complained to her mother and accused Iqra of stealing her chocolates, which became the reason for the torture, the police said. During this time, the girl was tied up and kept hungry. But as the girl was not treated in time, her injuries continued to fester and she eventually lost consciousness.

On February 12, Banni police booked the accused couple for murder, dealing the child with cruelity, causing hurt, illegal confinement, concealing evidence under Pakistan Penal Code, and unauthorised custody of the child under The Punjab Destitude and Neglected Children Act 2004. In the FIR, Sanaullah, father of Iqra and resident of Mandi Bahauddin, said that his daughter has been working in the house of the couple for last one year and 10 months for monthly wage of Rs8,000.

“I met Iqra three months ago in Rawalpindi. About 10 to 12 days ago, Iqra told me on phone that Sana and Rashid torture her regularly. I could not come to Rawalpindi due to poverty to check on Iqra.”

He added that on February 11, he was informed that Iqra was subjected to severe torture and she was taken to HFH in critical condition. He claimed that the couple kept Iqra in illegal custody not allowing her medical treatment.