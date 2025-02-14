Police, PCHF ink MOU

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has taken an excellent step for the health welfare of Punjab Police employee’s children. In this regard, a ceremony was held at the Central Police Office Punjab, Lahore, where an MOU was signed between Punjab Police and Pakistan Children Heart Foundation (PCHF) for the treatment of children suffering from congenital heart diseases. The ceremony was attended by renowned national cricketer and Foundation’s Brand Ambassador Misbah-ul-Haq.