Friday, February 14, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Police, PCHF ink MOU

Police, PCHF ink MOU
Staff Reporter
February 14, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has taken an excellent step for the health welfare of Punjab Police employee’s children. In this regard, a ceremony was held at the Central Police Office Punjab, Lahore, where an MOU was signed between Punjab Police and Pakistan Children Heart Foundation (PCHF) for the treatment of children suffering from congenital heart diseases. The ceremony was attended by renowned national cricketer and Foundation’s Brand Ambassador Misbah-ul-Haq.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1739515234.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025