Probe report finds irregularities in coal procurement for Sahiwal power plant

ISLAMABAD - An investigation into coal procurement for the Sahiwal Coal Power Plant has uncovered serious irregularities, raising questions about transparency and fair competition in the energy sector.

A fact-finding committee appointed by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has highlighted flaws in the procurement process and recommended urgent reforms, including the establishment of an independent regulatory authority to oversee coal pricing and procurement.

The inquiry was triggered after Muhammad Ali, a former energy minister and now Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, called for an investigation, following multiple complaints from coal suppliers.

The issue also reached the Islamabad High Court, where disgruntled bidders accused the Sahiwal Power Plant management of collusion, inflated pricing, and restrictive bidding practices. In response, the court directed Nepra to thoroughly examine the procurement process.

The committee’s findings, detailed in a 16-page report, revealed that the bidding process lacked competition, with only a single qualified bidder participating. This raised concerns that the procurement process may not have been structured to encourage multiple bidders, limiting opportunities for better pricing and transparency.

However, the committee didn’t directly implicate the power plant’s management in wrongdoing. It also noted that bidders who had originally lodged complaints failed to provide concrete evidence, despite multiple requests from Nepra.

Another critical flaw uncovered during the investigation was the lack of clear guidelines for long-term coal procurement. The committee observed that Nepra had never formalized a standard policy, leaving power producers to navigate procurement on their own terms. This lack of regulatory oversight has led to inconsistencies in bidding procedures across different projects.

A particularly concerning revelation was the deliberate omission of a mandatory 60-day notice period in the bidding documents. Investigators suspected that this adjustment may have been designed to favour a specific supplier, effectively restricting competition. However, in response to these allegations, the power plant management defended the decision, claiming that coal suppliers were unreliable and that meeting energy production targets was their top priority.

It was alleged that one supplier had advance knowledge of winning the contract, as coal was delivered within mere days of contract approval, an unusual and highly suspicious occurrence. Investigators found that a shipment had arrived from South Africa weeks before the contract was even finalized.

While both the respondents in question, insisted that the shipment was not exclusively for Sahiwal but was shared among multiple buyers.

Similarly, allegations suggested that coal was being supplied to the Sahiwal plant at Rs75,000 per tonne, despite being available in the market for Rs40,000 per tonne. However, upon closer examination, the committee found that the claims regarding market prices lacked supporting documentation. Without a clear basis for comparison, investigators were unable to confirm whether price manipulation had taken place. Nonetheless, the wide gap between procurement costs and market rates raised concerns that inefficiencies if not deliberate price inflation were driving up costs for electricity consumers.

In the light of these findings, the fact-finding committee has recommended a series of sweeping reforms aimed at improving transparency, competition, and consumer protection. These include the establishment of an independent regulatory authority to oversee coal pricing, procurement processes, and overall transparency in the power sector, the development of standardized guidelines under Nepra, ensuring that competitive bidding and transparent eligibility criteria are strictly followed, the stronger oversight on procurement decisions, with justifications required for any deviations from standard procedures, such as waiving advance notice requirements and a greater role for the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA), which is responsible for purchasing electricity from power plants and plays a critical role in price determination.